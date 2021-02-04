NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Security National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Security National Bank lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.6% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NKE stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $140.84. 64,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.