Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Nimiq has a market cap of $33.43 million and $1.86 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,989,726,716 coins and its circulating supply is 7,245,976,716 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

