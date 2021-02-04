Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NIO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $57.46. 797,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,760,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

