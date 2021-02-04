Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $87,595.71

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $87,595.71 and $6.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

