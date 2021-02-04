Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,010 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,765,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $849.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.22. The company has a market capitalization of $805.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,698.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

