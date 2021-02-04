Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 10,290 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 397,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

