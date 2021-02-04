Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 14,630 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,325.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 461,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 442,625 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 858,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.