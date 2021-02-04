Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 23,710 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 250,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.