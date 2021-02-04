Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $18.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,481.18. 11,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,422.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,299.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.