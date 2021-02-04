Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,310,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

