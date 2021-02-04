Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $5.05 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,540 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Autodesk stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.