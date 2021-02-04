Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $6.18 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

Shares of INTU traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.48. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.