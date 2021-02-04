Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.16. 227,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,133. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.