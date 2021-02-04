Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 19,780 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

LOW traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 121,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.