Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 42,990 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.97. 30,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.85 and a 200 day moving average of $223.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.