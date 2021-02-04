Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 320,300 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,904,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 415,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

