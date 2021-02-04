Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 16,340 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $489.14. The company had a trading volume of 93,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,075. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.06. The stock has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

