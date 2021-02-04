Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.27. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.