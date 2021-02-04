Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 6,960 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $9.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.37. 427,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.82. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.02, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,575,587 shares of company stock worth $333,839,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

