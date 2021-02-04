Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $1,067,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,735,294. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $316.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $320.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.