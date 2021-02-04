Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NIC worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth $616,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NIC by 18.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 241,217 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in NIC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in NIC by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.