NIX (NIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79,539.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, NIX has traded up 113.5% against the dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $9.61 million and $79,539.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,179.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.71 or 0.04361882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00394515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.01138889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.00478544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00401697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00247774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020631 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,702,846 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

