nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) Shares Down 4.6%

nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69). Approximately 6,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.85.

nmcn plc (NMCN.L) Company Profile (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

