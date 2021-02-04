NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 40,307 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 203,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

