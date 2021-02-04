NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.43. 122,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

