NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 209.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $238,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,282,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 80,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 743,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $233.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

