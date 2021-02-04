NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.