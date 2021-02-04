NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 74,580 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 77.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 25,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,063. The company has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

