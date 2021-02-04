NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.10% of The Hershey worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,200. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

