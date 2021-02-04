NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.46% of Eversource Energy worth $136,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.