NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $194.22 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.2% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.20% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $194,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

