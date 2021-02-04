NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $30.49 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.88. 36,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,643. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

