NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $31.13 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

CRM stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.08. 228,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

