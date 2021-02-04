NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $98.27 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,132 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $98,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,762 shares of company stock valued at $55,167,580 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.61. 145,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

