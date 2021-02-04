NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 12,508 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $89,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

PYPL traded up $17.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.17. 1,131,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.