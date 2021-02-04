NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 552,938 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.41% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $105,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $89.43. 18,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,497. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

