NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 69,707 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,707 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.5% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $415,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $8.07 on Thursday, hitting $329.82. 231,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.87 and a 200-day moving average of $327.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

