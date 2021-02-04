NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.88. The company had a trading volume of 108,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

