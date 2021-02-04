NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 28,919 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,919 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $38,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,995. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

