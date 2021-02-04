NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,670 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $354.68. The company had a trading volume of 116,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

