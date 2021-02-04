NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,598 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27,283 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $185,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $12.43 on Thursday, hitting $551.88. 273,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.47. The firm has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

