NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359,802 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.22% of S&P Global worth $173,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in S&P Global by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.63. 24,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.30. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

