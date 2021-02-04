NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.24% of Paycom Software worth $63,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.45. 8,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.33, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

