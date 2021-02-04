NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $104,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $845.69. The stock had a trading volume of 618,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175,996. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $801.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,698.13, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.