Norbord (OSB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Norbord to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Norbord to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.