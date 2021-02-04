Norbord (OSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norbord (TSE:OSB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Norbord to post earnings of C$3.88 per share for the quarter.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$966.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.83 million.

Shares of OSB opened at C$56.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$60.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSB. Raymond James lowered Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Norbord from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Norbord from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norbord from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norbord from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.81.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

