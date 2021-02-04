Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €56.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.61 ($85.42).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €57.30 ($67.41). 2,891,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

