Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 6.8%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $34.00. 10,370,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 5,726,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

