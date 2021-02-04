Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.45. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 54,153 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.