Northcoast Research Weighs in on Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of BC stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Brunswick by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

